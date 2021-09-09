'I feel betrayed': Some 9/11 responders still face major healthcare obstacles

As a volunteer firefighter in the aftermath of 9/11, Kevin Maxwell spent seven months carrying out search and rescue operations at ground zero, filling up buckets of debris to create pathways into the rubble. It wasn’t just a job for Maxwell but “a calling;" he was searching to find some of the 18 friends from the fire department he lost in the attacks.
Maxwell, 72, eventually retired and moved to Virginia in 2011. By then he’d been diagnosed with asthma, sinusitis, and an anxiety disorder — common conditions for first responders and survivors of 9/11. So when he began feeling a sharp pain in his right lung in 2018, his pulmonologist immediately recommended an X-ray. Maxwell’s service meant he was entitled to free healthcare for any ailments deemed medically connected to his exposure at ground zero. Relieved he didn’t have to worry about whether he could afford the scan, Maxwell scheduled it.
That relief, however, dissolved when a letter from a collection agency landed on his doorstep. Months later, after another procedure, it happened again, and then again and again, until Maxwell was “getting hounded about money” by bill collectors.
“I feel betrayed,” Maxwell said. “I don't want any money. I don't want a medal. Just remember us. Don't leave us in the dust.”
For more on this story, tune in to NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tonight at 6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT or check your local listings.
After the attacks of Sept. 11, the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) was created and funded by Congress to pay for the ongoing medical care of survivors and first responders who suffer from conditions related to their exposure at ground zero. Those still in the New York metropolitan area can simply seek treatment at one of several hospitals involved in the program, but for the roughly 24,000 responders and survivors who no longer live nearby, the WTCHP contracts that job out to a Wisconsin-based company called Logistics Health Incorporated (LHI).
In a series of interviews, nearly 20 patients — known as “members” — served by LHI and seven current and former employees said issues like Maxwell’s have become routine, and that LHI is not only failing to achieve some of its most basic aims but also exacerbating members’ trauma.
“They are being forgotten,” said Tiffany Young, a lead case manager who has been with LHI for seven years. “Their needs are being unaddressed as well as minimized. Their time, service, and sacrifice [have] all gone out the window. They're simply numbers to be counted and tasks to be checked off of the checklist.”
In addition to members paying for medications they thought would be covered, and systemic delays in approval for procedures or appointments, some said LHI has made it increasingly difficult for them to get answers or even personal attention.
According to current and former employees, the company has phased out one-on-one relationships between members and case managers in favor of a call center structure, and despite serving a population where PTSD is common, they say the company doesn’t adequately train staff on mental health. In one case, LHI imposed restrictions on a member for being “disruptive” – putting him on an agreement mandating that he interact politely with staff or risk his care being suspended.
“Unfortunately, the way the program functions, you either figure it out or you just suck it up and go through your primary health insurance,” added Young, who went on leave last month because she was burnt out.
‘A middleman that barely exists’
LHI is not an insurance company. Instead, it operates as a middleman between the 9/11 community and the health benefits they’re promised.
NIOSH, the government agency that houses the program, awarded LHI its first $11 million federal contract in 2008. By 2010, LHI was serving approximately 4,000 WTCHP members around the country. That number, as well as the medical conditions the community suffers from, has ballooned in recent years. As of June 2021, LHI was responsible for the needs of about 24,000 members, according to the CDC — a roughly 500 percent increase since 2010.
Amid the surge in demand, employees said the onus tends to fall on patients to navigate its layers of bureaucracy. Delays or mistakes in the process can result in weeks, months or even years-long delays in access to care.
When Michael Day was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, his doctor wanted to move quickly. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among 9/11 survivors and responders, with more than 5,000 of them diagnosed as of this past June, according to WTCHP data.
At first, the former FDNY EMT said he was pleasantly surprised. He was notified his cancer would be covered by the program within two to three weeks of applying, and surgery to remove his prostate was approved not long after. Before going into surgery, Day called one last time to confirm everything would be taken care of, and said he was assured everything had been authorized.
But when Day, 54, was released from the hospital and his husband went to the pharmacy to pick up his prescriptions — painkillers and antibiotics — the pharmacist said they hadn’t been approved.
Day said it took 48 hours before the issue was resolved. “I came home and I was in considerable pain,” he said. “It tastes like complete disrespect. It tastes like the work I did is for nothing.”
Since then things have not improved for Day.
“I've been on maintenance meds to keep me functioning for years. And lately, as I go to get refills, I hit the same roadblock. ‘We need prior authorization.’ And I’m like, ‘I've been using these for years. Now, why do I need prior authorization?’”
LHI authorizes most procedures and prescriptions covered by the program, but it’s up to the WTCHP which procedures and prescriptions will require prior authorization. In recent years, that list has grown. If a member’s prescription isn’t authorized when they go to the pharmacy, neither the program nor LHI will reimburse members for drugs for which they paid out of pocket.
“Members have to choose," said Young, the LHI case manager. "Knowing that there is a wait time, am I going to wait for program coverage or am I going to bill it to my primary health insurance where they are then stuck with deductibles, co-pays, out of pocket expenses? And quite a few of our members don't even have primary health insurance."
First responders and survivors are also entitled to an annual monitoring exam to ensure early detection of illnesses such as cancer. But several members said they haven’t had these exams in years, because LHI couldn’t find them providers close to home.
The first responders and survivors told NBC News that it wasn’t always this way. Many said their frustrations with LHI intensified in the last three years or so.
Staff said that’s when things shifted from dedicated, one-on-one case management to a more metrics-driven call center structure.
“It’s like having a middleman that barely exists,” Day said.
In a statement, a WTCHP spokesperson said the program cannot comment on specific member cases but “is aware of these concerns and, where appropriate, [is] working with LHI to fix the issues.”
LHI did not respond to a detailed list of questions, but a spokesperson said the company is "committed to treating every individual we serve with care and compassion" and it will "carefully review" members' concerns.
“We are deeply honored to serve the health needs of those affected by the tragic events of September 11, 2001," the LHI spokesperson said.
Limited staffing has also exacerbated excessive wait times for members to get hold of someone at the company, employees said.
Over half the members NBC News spoke with estimated waiting between 30 minutes to an hour before reaching someone who might be able to assist them when they call LHI. Aggravating for anyone, experts say that can be particularly harmful for people with PTSD and anxiety.
“A lot of people are ignorant of how trauma affects the brain,” said Carisa Authier, a clinical psychologist based in Arizona who provides therapy for two members of the program.
"When anything is too hard, or takes too long, or it's complicated, it’s going to be a potential trigger for anybody with this kind of diagnosis,” Authier said. “So to expect them to be able to perform at the same level that a healthy person does, is unrealistic. … It's setting them up for failure from the very beginning."
Young said some members get so fed up they either leave LHI or stop utilizing the program altogether. “There are many members who have come right out and said, ‘You know what, I just quit calling because nothing was being done.’”
That was the case for Jean Pasternak, who described dealing with LHI as a fulltime job. Her husband Mike is a 9/11 survivor with bladder cancer and PTSD. “They robbed me of the energy I needed to focus on my husband’s healing from stage four cancer. I had to put that energy toward LHI instead,” Jean said.
In 2019, the couple decided to leave LHI and start seeing one of the health program’s hospitals in New York, even though it means Mike has to drive in from the outer suburbs of New Jersey for his appointments – and see the skyline he dreads every time.
‘I'm gonna have a nervous breakdown’
The following two years after Maxwell’s chest X-ray were “an ongoing nightmare” for Maxwell and his wife, Pat Aubert, as the couple tried to get the program to pay for approved blood tests and doctor visits.
Aubert, 72, said she has had to step in and take charge of her husband’s medical advocacy over the last few years because the lack of empathy from LHI piqued Maxwell’s anxiety too much.
“I said, ‘Patty, you gotta take this over, or I'm gonna have a nervous breakdown,’” he recalled.
“I realized Kevin's health was hurting because he was in the program,” said Teresa Schlintz, a former LHI employee, who was with the company for four years and used to be Maxwell’s case manager. “The promises kept getting broken one after another, and they were groveling for benefits.”
Schlintz was terminated in 2021 on the grounds that her return date from mental health leave was indefinite.
As the couple fielded calls from debt collectors, they said a representative from LHI told them their X-ray claim had been rejected due to a coding error. Eventually the provider wrote off the bill as bad debt.
Eight other members said they have dealt with collection agencies or providers threatening to send bills to collection agencies over services they thought the program was covering.
A spokesperson for the WTCHP said that providers sometimes bill members by mistake and “while there are things [LHI] can do to educate the providers,” “the error is ultimately the provider’s.”
“First responders in general deserve a hell of a lot better than this company is providing,” said Michael Bergman, a clinical psychologist based in Austin, Texas who treats a former volunteer responder.
In addition to members being left in the lurch, he and Authier have both gone at least six months unpaid by the program on two occasions, causing them to consider breaking their contracts with LHI.
“$12,000 is not a drop in the bucket,” Bergman said, “I need that money to pay my bills.”
According to three former and one current employee, providers can be reluctant to serve members of the program because of those long billing windows, as well as a daunting amount of paperwork and low reimbursement rates.
‘Under development’
Former and current employees said a major concern with both LHI and the WTCHP was the lack of priority placed on mental health support for members.
Members suffering from PTSD, anxiety, substance abuse and depression are eligible for psychological and psychiatric treatment through its funds, but the ‘Mental Health Care’ portion of WTCHP’s administrative manual — which details what specific services members are entitled to — has been “under development” since February 2020.
A WTCHP spokesperson said LHI is able to raise any coverage questions during “weekly meetings,” and is aware of the program’s mental health policies.
When Young, the LHI case manager, tried to advocate for a member to access outpatient psychological treatment, she said the current medical director admitted to having no background in mental health.
“I brought it up at case rounds and the director said, ‘I don’t know anything about standards of care for mental health. Is this typical for that kind of case?’” Young recalled.
The program does not mandate that the medical director have mental health expertise given his position “covers a wide array of conditions,” the spokesperson said.
Former and current LHI employees told NBC News that staff training lacked any significant focus on how to handle traumatized populations, which they said often makes up the bulk of a case manager’s day.
“I did not have nearly enough training in order to appropriately handle calls that were escalated from members who are battling PTSD,” said Ciera McCormick, a former LHI employee who worked in the case management team for about 18 months. “All I could do was offer a listening ear.”
McCormick quit last month due to the toll it took on her mental health, which she said was exacerbated by such cases as a cancer-stricken member who had their teeth removed eight months ago and has yet to receive dentures because LHI cannot find a provider.
Michael Gavin, a former Boston paramedic and 9/11 responder who suffers from severe PTSD, said his interactions with the program have led him to a breaking point. “I’m drinking myself to death and I’m pretty much at the end of my rope,” Gavin, 57, said in a voicemail to LHI that he shared with NBC News. “I don't know what I'm going to do.”
“My PTSD is enraged right now,” Gavin said on another phone call with LHI about a bill for which the program denied coverage.
In June, Gavin was informed by LHI that he was being placed on a “behavioral contract," requiring that he interact respectfully with LHI staff or risk only being able to communicate with the program in writing. The agreement, reviewed by NBC News, threatens to suspend his care if he continues to exhibit “disruptive and abusive behavior.”
The move seems at odds with the program’s original intent, since Congress mandated that members can only be disenrolled if they joined the program fraudulently, or if they choose to leave.
“This program became your abuser,” Schlintz recalled telling Gavin after she left the company.
In a statement, a WTCHP spokesperson said the program will only disenroll members who do not meet eligibility requirements and that LHI “uses their institution’s protocols to address behavioral issues.”
‘I don't need their thanks’
In addition to member complaints that the program isn’t doing what it was meant to, there is another hurdle looming. Namely, money.
The WTCHP was supposed to be funded by Congress until 2090, but the office of Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said it estimates the program will be strapped for cash by 2025. Maloney, along with Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., have introduced a bill to address the projected $2.6 billion shortfall.
Meanwhile, LHI’s contract, which renews every five years, expires later this month. Proposed changes by NIOSH in the contract seem to address several of the frustrations members have been voicing. The new contract will require that member calls be picked up within 20 seconds, regional case managers be hired to address “unique locality needs,” and that members receive exams in a timelier fashion.
At a time when emotions are high for this community, members are hoping for more than empty words.
“It's funny. They end every phone call with, ‘Thank you for what you did,’” said Michael Day. “I don't need their thanks,” he added. “I was doing my job. I want them to do their job.”