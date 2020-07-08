'I feel threatened': Unmasked Florida man's viral Costco outburst cost him his job

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A man's outburst at a Costco in Florida that was caught on video has cost him his job.

A video of the incident was posted to Twitter on Monday night by filmmaker Billy Corben.

Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in "Running the World Since 1776" shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida (via @profjaffar) pic.twitter.com/PDOvi33qHK — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020

"Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in 'Running the World Since 1776' shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida," Corben tweeted.

Corben credited the video to a Twitter account set to private.

The man in the video was identified by social media users as Daniel Maples, a salesman at Tedd Todd Insurance. Maples, 42, of Fort Myers, did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

The 17-second clip begins with a voice saying, "We are six feet away from you," to which Maples responds, "You are harassing me and my family." Maples then says something inaudible before walking toward the camera and yelling, "I feel threatened!"

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The person recording the video says, "You're coming close to me." Maples shouts: "Back up! Threaten me again!"

Maples starts to walk away, then turns around, walks toward the camera and says: "Back the f--- up. Put your f------ phone down!"

In a subsequent tweet, Corben said the incident occurred at a shopping center in Fort Myers on June 27.

One of the customers who was the target of the rant told Corben that Costco employees escorted Maples out of the store following the outburst "and monitored him until he left."

The video has been viewed more than 11 million times.

Tedd Todd Insurance CEO Charley Todd addressed the episode on Twitter.

"He absolutely does not represent our values and no longer works at our agency," Todd tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "We are working with Allstate to release a statement shortly. Wear a mask."

In a statement on its Facebook page, the company said: "Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated."

The company also said, "Threatening behavior and intimidation go against our core mission to be trusted advisors in our community."

Costco requires every employee and customer in its stores to wear masks that cover the mouth and the nose to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In May, a Costco worker was lauded online for his handling of an encounter with a customer who recorded himself berating the worker and refusing to wear a mask.

Florida has 223,783 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, with 3,889 deaths, according to state health data.