R&B singer Jeremih is recovering at home weeks after he was hospitalized with a severe case of Covid-19, his family said in a statement on Saturday.

The 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit last month at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. His representative said at the time that his condition was "rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."

“Everyone diagnosed with Covid-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, Covid-19 viciously attacked his body," the representative said.

Fellow musicians, including rapper 50 Cent and Chance The Rapper, posted public pleas asking for prayers for the singer.

In the statement released Saturday and obtained by NBC News, Felton thanked the doctors and nurses "for saving my life."

"I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude," he said, giving a "special thanks" to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy.

"I would also like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons," he said.

Chance The Rapper celebrated Felton's recovery in a series of tweets on Thursday.

"I am filled with praise right now I just heard my brother Jeremih's voice on the phone for the first time in almost a month he will be out the hospital tomorrow we give all glory to the father in Jesus name," he tweeted in all capital letters.

Felton signed with Def Jam in 2009 and has released four studio albums, including one with singer Ty Dolla $ign, and recorded several chart-topping hits.