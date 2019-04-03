Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 3, 2019, 1:07 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Model and actress Lauren London posted a heartbreaking tribute Tuesday to her longtime boyfriend, rapper Nipsey Hussle, the same day police arrested a man in connection to his death.

"I am completely lost. I've lost my best friend, my sanctuary, my protector, my soul," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words."

The post was accompanied by eight photos that show Hussle, London and their 2½-year-old son, Kross. It was the first time London publicly spoke out since Hussle was fatally shot on March 31.

Earlier Tuesday, police arrested suspected gunman Eric Holder. Investigators have said that Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, shot Hussle and two other men in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing store Sunday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles following a personal dispute. Hussle co-owned the store.

Hussle, 33, was pronounced dead at a hospital from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The two men injured in the shooting were not identified. One of them refused medical treatment, and the other was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Holder, who fled the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by an unidentified woman, was taken into custody in Bellflower, a city in southeast Los Angeles County, after someone reported seeing an individual that matched his description.

Several celebrities commented on London's Instagram post telling the actress that they are praying for her and her family.

"We love and support you and the kids," actress Gabrielle Union posted. "Wegotchu."

Jennifer Lopez told London that she was asking God "to give you and your family all the strength you may need during this time."

"We can never know your pain, but we cry with you today," director Ava DuVernay wrote. "You are loved. You are in the prayers and highest thoughts of millions. And he is at peace. With his ancestors. And with all the Love that exists in the universe. Blessings to you, sister."

London and Hussle began dating in 2013, according to E! News. They met in person for the first time at the star's clothing store, Hussle revealed during a recent Q&A with London for GQ Magazine. They welcomed son Kross in 2016. Both have another child from previous relationships.