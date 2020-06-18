ICU beds in short supply across Florida as state struggles with coronavirus spike

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Less than a quarter of hospital beds for intensive care patients are now available in Florida as the state grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases, data provided by the state revealed on Thursday.

There were 1,371 adult ICU spots available out of 6,057 statewide, which is about 22.6 percent, the Agency for Health Care Administration showed in an update posted at 1:46 p.m. ET.

That troublingly low figure includes data from Broward County, Florida's second largest, which had just 20.9 percent of ICU beds ready at that time.

Hillsborough County, the state's fourth most populous county, had only 20.2 percent available.

According to the same data, 26 hospitals throughout Florida had no available ICU capacity. Miami-Dade, the state's most populous county, had three hospitals with 0 percent availability.

Also on Thursday, the state had an increase of more than 3,200 cases in the biggest single-day spike of this pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’ll be conferring with his public health experts and consider calls for a two-week quarantine against Floridians coming into his state.

Back at the start of pandemic in March, when New York City and the state were fully in the grips of the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that visitors from those hard hit regions had to quarantine in the Sunshine State.

"They were afraid that New Yorkers would being the virus to their state," Cuomo told reporters on Thursday. "Fast forward 100 days, now we're afraid they're bringing the virus to our state."

Cuomo had to fight a grin as he mulled the possible Florida quarantine.

"Who would believe this 180 turnaround?" he said.