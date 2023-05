Idaho college students slaying suspect Bryan Kohberger set to be arraigned

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four Idaho college students, is set to appear in front of an Idaho judge on Monday.

His arraignment is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

In a case and ensuing manhunt that captivated the nation late last year, indictments unsealed last week formally linked the 28-year-old Kohberger to the Nov. 13 slayings near the University of Idaho.

The court documents said Kohberger “did unlawfully enter” a home in Moscow, Idaho, before "unlawfully, deliberately, with premeditation and with malice aforethought, kill and murder” victims Maddie Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger, a doctoral student of criminology at nearby Washington State University, was arrested on Dec. 30 at his family's Pennsylvania home.

Police and prosecutors have yet to publicly discuss any possible motives for the shocking crimes that rocked the college town on the Idaho-Washington border.

Investigators linked Kohberger to the crime scene through cellphone signals, security camera footage, a witness in the house and a tan leather knife sheath, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in January.

That knife accessory was found near Mogen's body and had Kohberger family DNA on it, authorities said in court documents.

Police collected garbage from outside the Kohberger family's Pennsylvania home — and in that trash found DNA that was a high-probability match from the father of the person who left knife sheath behind in Moscow, investigators said.

Roommate Dylan Mortensen has told police she heard crying in the home that early morning and spotted "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her,” according to the court documents.

Mortensen “described the figure as 5’10” or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows. The male walked past (her) as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase.’ The male walked towards the back sliding glass door. (She) locked herself in her room after seeing the male.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.