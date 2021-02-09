Idaho man in his own backyard fatally shot by officer who mistook him for armed suspect, police say

An Idaho police officer fatally shot a man in his own backyard Monday while searching a neighborhood for a suspect believed to be armed, officials said.

The incident started when a Bonneville County sheriff's deputy pulled over the suspect in Idaho Falls shortly after midnight Monday, according to a statement from Idaho Falls police. While the passenger remained in the car, the suspect took off running, authorities said.

It is unclear what prompted the traffic stop.

Idaho Falls police officers and Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene and began searching for the suspect, who was wearing a black shirt and headed in the direction of a residential neighborhood, police said.

A resident told an officer they had seen the suspect run through their yard, and the resident believed the suspect was armed with a gun. All officers were given this information, police said.

During the search, police learned the suspect had multiple warrants for his arrest, including two failure to appear warrants with original charges of resisting/obstructing arrest. The others were related to charges of felony battery on an officer and providing false information to law enforcement, authorities said.

At some point, the passenger who remained in the car received a text message from the suspect and shared his GPS location with police. The GPS showed the suspect was in a backyard in the neighborhood where the officers were searching, according to police.

"Officers and deputies surrounded the residence and backyard in order to prevent the suspect from fleeing," the statement said. "Due to the information that the suspect may be armed, and a prior history of violence when interacting with police officers, law enforcement personnel entered the location with their service weapons drawn."

Officers said they heard yelling and saw a man in a black shirt. He was armed with a gun, and officers told the man to drop the weapon, according to the statement.

“We do not currently have the answers as to what exactly occurred during these moments," Idaho Falls police Chief Bryce Johnson said. "We do know that during this interaction, an Idaho Falls police officer discharged his service weapon firing one shot which struck the man."

"Officers attempted life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful. Emergency medical personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department also responded and were also unable to provide any lifesaving aide to the man," Johnson said.

The statement continued: "Ultimately, officers and deputies determined that the man that had been shot was not the suspect male but was actually the resident of that address."

The actual suspect was eventually found hiding in a shed in a different backyard and arrested, according to police.

“There are no words to express how heavy our hearts are today,” Johnson said. “This situation is devastatingly tragic for the family, for the officer, and those that love and care about them. We all feel the weight of what has occurred today. Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of those involved, most especially the family of the deceased.”

Police have not identified anyone involved in the incident, which was captured on officers' body cameras. The footage has not been released, and police have not answered additional questions about the deadly shooting.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, while an independent investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is conducted. The findings will be turned over to the Bonneville County prosecutor when the investigation is completed.

The Idaho Falls Police Department will conduct its own investigation to determine if proper protocols were followed.