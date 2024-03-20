Idaho police searching for escaped inmate and second suspect accused of shooting 2 officers

Police are searching for an escaped inmate and another suspect in the shooting at corrections officers in Boise, Idaho, early Wednesday morning.

The incident began at 2:15 a.m. local time when Idaho Department of Corrections officers were attempting to transfer inmate Skylar Meade back to the corrections facility, according to Boise police. Meade had been taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment.

As the officers were preparing to bring Meade back, an unidentified suspect fired at the officers, police said. Two of the officers were shot, one with non-life-threatening injuries while the other is in critical but stable condition.

Meade and the suspect fled the scene and were last seen in a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, police said.

Boise officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the hospital, which was placed on a modified lockdown, the department said. One of the officers fired at an armed individual at the hospital entrance, who was later identified as an Idaho Department of Corrections officer.

The corrections officer received non-life-threatening injuries.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar described the incident as a “brazen, violent, and apparently coordinated attack” to facilitate Meade’s escape.

“We caution anyone who may have contact with the suspects involved in this violent attack and escape to call 911 immediately and not confront them personally," Winegar said. "They are armed, dangerous, and have shown they are willing to use extreme violence in furtherance of their criminal activity."

Meade was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 for firing several shots at law enforcement during a high-speed chase while fleeing a traffic stop, according to NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, methamphetamine possession, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a shank in jail.