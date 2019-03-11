Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 6:12 PM GMT By David K. Li

Igloo, a maker of ice chests used by millions of beachgoers and campers — announced a voluntary recall on Monday, after a little boy was briefly trapped in one of its coolers.

Igloo, based in Katy, Texas, and retailer Marine West, out of Watsonville, California, jointly announced the action targeting four sizes of the Igloo Marine Elite, the 54-quart, 72-quart, 94-quart and 110-quart models.

The companies are also offering free kits to replace the latch on those models.

"It is possible that the stainless-steel latch could, inadvertently close where a person could potentially become locked inside," Igloo said in a statement. "We are working closely with West Marine to send customers a free latch-replacement kit that you can use to easily and safely switch out the current latch."

In a similarly worded statement, covering the same coolers, Marine West said the recall was based on a sharp edge on the latch "that might scratch or cut the skin, and this voluntary action on our part is to prevent any potential injuries posed from the latch when it’s not fully secured. "

Representatives for both companies could not be immediately reached for additional comment on Monday.

The parent of the 5-year-old boy who got trapped inside an Igloo cooler posted home surveillance video on Facebook video about the incident.

"So we always see the good stuff and although this story ended well, hopefully there is something to be learned," the father, Robert Wanes, of Pompano Beach, Florida, wrote on his social media post. "My son Nicholas got locked inside an igloo cooler. He was playing by himself and thought it was a good idea."