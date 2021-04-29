IHOP hostess doesn't recognize Adam Sandler in hilarious viral video

An IHOP hostess shared the moment she unknowingly told Adam Sandler that the wait for pancakes would be half an hour, prompting him to leave the New York restaurant, in a now viral TikTok video.

The short clip, which includes surveillance video from the Long Island IHOP, shows Dayanna Rodas, masked and holding an iPad, say something to Sandler, who is with his daughter and motions toward the door nonchalantly before turning away. The clip has been viewed 10 million times.

"Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30 min wait and him [of course] leaving because he's not going to wait 30 mins for IHOP," Rodas wrote in text on the video.

She begged the comic actor — who has appeared in popular movies including "Happy Gilmore," "Billy Madison," "Big Daddy" and "Uncut Gems" — to "Pleaseee come back."

Sandler's publicist confirmed to HuffPost that the man in the video wearing a North Face hoodie and basketball shorts is in fact Sandler. Representatives for Sandler did not respond to NBC News.

An IHOP representative said the breakfast food faux pas took place at a pancake house in Manhasset, on the north shore of Long Island.

“We love and appreciate our famous friends, and the beauty of IHOP is that for the past 60 plus years, we’ve welcomed everyone to pancake together under our blue roof," said an IHOP spokesperson in a statement. "While we weren’t able to serve Adam in this particular instance ... we look forward to serving him on his next visit!”

Commenters on the TikTok post gave props to Sandler, 54, for not using his celebrity status to get a table.

"At least he didn't use his fame to rush anything he left like a normal person would," wrote one commenter.

Others, who said they had encountered Sandler, remarked on how kind he is.

"I used to serve him regularly. Never served a nicer person," one commenter wrote.

Someone else said: "And he tips big. Ya'll missed out."

Many though were just confounded by how Rodas could have not realized the "Uncut Gems" actor was standing before her, given his distinctive voice and tendency to wear hoodies and long basketball shorts.

Rodas returned to TikTok on Thursday to explain herself.

"It's because he had a big beard, and I've never seen Adam Sandler with a beard," Rodas said. "And the mask didn't help."