Bradley Rukstales, who was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry on Tuesday after he participated in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, told an Illinois news outlet that he is "deeply regretful" for it.

"It was great to see a whole bunch of people together in the morning and hearing the speeches, but, yeah it turned into chaos," Rukstales said in an interview at his home with CBS2 Chicago.

"I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I regret my part in that," Rukstales said.

He did not immediately respond to several NBC News emails requesting comment on Friday.

The outlet described the executive's home in Iverness, Illinois, as "upscale, quiet, suburban."

In a tweet yesterday, Cogensia, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company of which Rukstales is CEO, said he has been placed on a leave of absence due to his admission of participation in the events.

Our CEO, Brad Rukstales' participated in the recent Washington DC protests. Those actions were his own and not acting on behalf Cogensia nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm. He has been placed on leave of absence while we assess further. — Cogensia (@Cogensia) January 8, 2021

A statement from the U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that Rukstales was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry.

According to a search of publicly available election donation data, Rukstales has donated thousands of dollars to Republicans running for Congress and to President Donald Trump.