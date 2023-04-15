Illinois couple and their 2 children are missing after husband is ordered to stay away over domestic violence case

An Illinois couple and their two children have been missing for over two months, police said, revealing that the husband had been previously ordered to stay away from the family home over a domestic violence incident.

Stephen Lutz, 44, Monica Lutz, 34, and their children Nicholas, 9, and Aiden, 11, were reported missing by a relative on Feb. 10. A U-Haul attached to a vehicle was seen leaving the family's home in Newton in the middle of the night, according to a flyer by the Missing Persons Awareness Network.

Stephen, Monica, Aiden, and Nicholas Lutz. City of Newton Police Department

The family's phones last pinged in Richmond, Indiana, according to the flyer which was shared on Facebook by the Newton Police Department. The phones have since been disconnected, authorities said.

Police attempted to locate the family on Feb. 14, according to a news release. The police department said at this time there is no evidence to suggest that the family is in immediate danger but they "are taking the necessary precautions due to the length of time the parties have been missing." The Missing Persons Awareness Network said in its flyer that the family is believed to be in "grave danger."

The police department could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

In January, Stephen Lutz appeared in court via Zoom for domestic battery charges, according to police. He was released on bond under the condition he does not contact or enter into the victim’s or his family home, the news release states. The case is still pending.

Authorities said there have been previous reports of domestic violence in the home. A warrant has been issued for Stephen Lutz's arrest.