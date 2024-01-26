An Illinois deputy arrested a DoorDash driver and then delivered the food to the person waiting for it

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is keen on making sure no one in its suburban Chicago area goes hungry.

After he arrested a food delivery driver Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy hand-delivered the order to the person who was expecting it.

"My deputies always follow through," Sheriff Ron Hain said on Facebook.

A video posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page shows the deputy walking up to the delivery address and ringing the doorbell.

"Oh, my goodness, did my Dasher get in an accident?" the woman accepting the delivery asks in the video.

"No, he got arrested, but we wanted to make sure you got your food," the deputy replies before he wishes the woman a good night and waves goodbye as he walks away.

"You guys are amazing. Thank you," the woman says.

It is not clear why the DoorDash driver was arrested.