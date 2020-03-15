Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had stern words for the White House on Saturday night as reports flooded in about lengthy lines and overcrowding at airports as travelers attempted to get into the U.S. amid new coronavirus-imposed screenings.
Pritzker criticized President Donald Trump and his administration on Twitter as the new screenings were implemented for those returning to the U.S. from abroad. The governor called the lines at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago “unacceptable,” adding that Twitter appeared to be the only “communication medium” the president pays attention to.
“The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW,” Pritzker wrote.
Americans have been forced to cut vacations short and re-book flights home this weekend as Europe continues to lock down towns and cities amid the spread of coronavirus. Additionally, Trump announced Wednesday that he would ban many foreign travelers from Europe for the next 30 days.
Pritkzer told NBC News’ Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” Sunday that the administration should have increased Customs and Border Patrol staff in recognition that an influx of people would arrive in fear that all travel between the U.S. and Europe would be cut off.
“Today, it’s going to be even worse,” Pritzker said. “There are larger numbers of flights with more people coming and they seem completely unprepared.”
Instead of reassurance that the situation would be handled, Pritzker said that a White House staffer called Saturday night to scold him over the tweets.
"I got a call at 11 last night from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet," Pritzker said. "That’s what I got.”
O’Hare airport was only one of many airports where passengers returning from abroad were forced into packed lines, antithetical from the call for “social distancing” in an effort to slow the spread coronavirus.
Travelers reported overcrowding at airports in major airports in New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth upon their returns.
The Department of Homeland Security was aware of the issue and attempting to add additional screening capacity to expedite the customs process, according to a tweet from DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.
“I understand this is very stressful,” Wolf said. “In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience. It currently takes ~60 seconds for medical professionals to screen each passenger. We will be increasing capacity but the health and safety of the American public is first & foremost.”
Although cases seem to be on the decline in Mainland China, where the outbreak began, the number of patients who have contracted coronavirus have surged across the world. More than 2,900 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and at least 60 people have died as of Sunday morning.