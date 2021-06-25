Illinois man charged in Capitol riot is first accused of assaulting media member

CHICAGO — An Illinois man charged in the Capitol riot is the first of about 500 arrested in the Jan. 6 attack to be accused of assaulting a member of the media.

Auburn resident Shane Jason Woods on Thursday became at least the 11th Illinois resident to be arrested in connection with the riot. He is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, the Chicago Tribune reported.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., video footage shows Woods, 43, deliberately tripping a U.S. Capitol police officer then pushing her to the ground as she tried to pursue someone else who had sprayed her with bear mace.

Hours later, the footage shows Woods running after a cameraman and tackling him from behind, causing him to drop his camera, the complaint says. The journalist has estimated the mob caused at least $34,000 in damage, according to the complaint. Other videos and still images show Woods climbing over a fence that had been knocked down, and grabbing and throwing cameras and other equipment to the ground, the complaint alleges.

Woods does not have a listed telephone number and could not be reached for comment.

His arrest comes days after a Chicago police officer, Karol Chwiesiuk, was charged with breaching the Capitol and entering a senator’s office, after authorities say he texted photos of himself inside the building while wearing a police department sweatshirt.