At least five people were injured, including one critically, and a dozen homes were damaged in a possible tornado outbreak in Illinois on Sunday, officials said.

The tornado touched down shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday near the suburban town of Woodridge, about 30 miles southwest of Chicago, according to the National Weather Service. The storm outbreak traveled east and ended shortly after 1 a.m., the NWS said.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition and four others who sustained minor injuries, according to Naperville Director of Communications Linda LaCloche. The city of Naperville, which sits just west of Woodridge, received 125 reports of property damage.

At least a dozen homes sustained extensive damages, including torn roofs, fallen trees and broken windows, Naperville Fire Chief Mark Pucknaitis said. Some areas also had downed power lines and reported gas leaks.

Severely damaged roofs, downed trees and smashed car windscreens in Woodridge, Il. Twitter / Photofox

Pucknaitis estimated that there were at least 20 people displaced in the wake of the storm.

Fire and rescue teams are expected to canvass the tornado's path early Monday to assess further damage and injuries, he said.

The NWS issued a series of tornado watches and warnings as the tornado ripped through the suburbs of Chicago on Sunday evening.