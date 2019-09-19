Breaking News Emails
Tropical Depression Imelda brought driving rains to Louisiana and southeast Texas on Thursday, prompting evacuations and inundating many of the same communities ravaged by Hurricane Harvey two years ago.
As much as 40 inches of rain could fall in the region on Thursday and Friday, as "significant and life threatening flash flooding is ongoing across portions of far southeast Texas," according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
At 11 a.m. local time Thursday, the National Weather Service in Houston bluntly told people in the region to stay home and indoors.
"This remains a very dangerous flash flooding situation for North Central Harris County," the agency said.
And all bus and rail service has been shut down in Houston, Texas' biggest city and the fourth largest in America, the area's public transportation agency announced.
Flood waters forced the hasty evacuation Thursday of Riceland Medical Center in Winnie, about 60 miles east of downtown Houston.
"It's as bad as I've ever seen it. Right now I'm in an absolute deluge of rain," Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Thursday morning, as he took cover under a carport at an auto dealership.
"Right now, as a Texas sheriff, the only thing that I really want is for people to pray that it will quit raining."
He added that the town "looks like a lake."
In Beaumont, about 85 miles northeast of Houston, flood waters are going above and beyond what Hurricane Harvey did in August 2017, officials said.
"It's bad," Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said. "Homes that did not flood in Harvey are flooding now."
By midday, a rain gauge just outside of Beaumont is reporting a two-day rainfall total now over 38 inches, with 34 inches coming down in the last 24 hours.