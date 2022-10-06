El Paso detainee fatally shot by federal agents after seizing weapon, probe alleges

A federal investigation into Tuesday's deadly shooting of a detainee at a U.S. Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, found that officers killed the man after he had seized "an edged weapon" in the processing area and advanced toward them.

The FBI said Thursday that Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, a 33-year-old Mexican national with a criminal history, was holding a metal pipe when he was initially approached by agents. He eventually stood down and was detained for illegally crossing the border with Mexico and transported to the border patrol station.

The FBI gave the following account of what happened next: After arriving at the station, Moran charged out of the holding cell, ran past an agent and picked up "an edged weapon off a desk in the processing area."

Investigators said that agents ordered him to stop, but he continued to advance toward them. They then tried to stop him with a taser, which did not work, before shooting him.