Indiana boy, 11, dies after fireworks incident, state officials say

An 11-year-old boy in Indiana died Sunday evening after being injured by fireworks, according to authorities.

Dispatchers in Posey County, Indiana, received a call just before 10 p.m. Sunday that the boy, Camrynn Ray McMichael, had been seriously injured during a “fireworks incident” in the city of Mt. Vernon, the Indiana State Police said in a statement Monday morning. He died while en route to the hospital.

Details on the incident were not available Monday.

Camrynn had just finished the fifth grade, and he was a dedicated member of both his school’s football and basketball teams, his mother, Kyrra Lynn, told NBC affiliate WFIE of Evansville.

“He died being a boy and playing with fireworks,” Lynn told Fox affiliate WXIN of Indianapolis. “A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is.”

Mt. Vernon Police are investigating the incident, and the Posey County Coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.

The incident in Indiana wasn't the only tragedy involving fireworks.

A man's hand was blown off in a South Florida fireworks accident, forcing first responders to rush the severed body part to the hospital, authorities said Sunday.

The victim was not immediately identified and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday to check on his condition.