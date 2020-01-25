Indiana boy, 4, dies after father's gun discharged as they play-wrestled

By Minyvonne Burke and Associated Press
A 4-year-old Indiana boy died after he was accidentally shot with his father's gun while the two were play-wrestling.
The child, Tripp Shaw, and his father were playing on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, on Sunday night when the father's gun fell and fired one shot, The Herald-Times in Bloomington reported.
The father, 36, had the firearm concealed near the small of his back.
Tripp and his father were both shot in the head.
The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he died, Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said.
The father was taken to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis with injuries that were not life-threatening.