Indiana Catholic school teacher arrested for allegedly having a 'kill list,' threatening to kill students and staff, police say

An Indiana Catholic school teacher was arrested on Thursday after police allegedly found she kept a "kill list" and threatened her students, according to NBC Chicago.

The East Chicago Police Department responded to St. Stanislaus School in the Indiana City bordering Illinois Wednesday evening after a student told a counselor the fifth grade teacher, Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, allegedly made threats about killing herself, the students and staff at the school, NBC Chicago reported.

Carrasquillo-Torres also told the students about the "kill list," adding that they were at the bottom of the list. Carrasquillo-Torres was escorted to the principal’s office following the student’s report, in which the teacher admitted to making the statements to the student and having a kill list. She did not provide the list to the principal, but did name a specific student on the list, NBC Chicago reported.

The St. Stanislaus School did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but shared a statement on their Facebook referencing an incident about "a concerning report from a student regarding comments made by the student’s teacher," Thursday.

"The teacher was removed from the classroom and escorted to the principal’s office, where she remained under supervision and had no further contact with students," the statement read. "The teacher was interviewed to further identify the details of the incident."

The teacher was escorted off campus after students were dismissed from the school and the police department was notified about the incident Wednesday evening, the statement continues. The school also moved to virtual learning Friday in response to the incident.

East Chicago police arrested Carrasquillo-Torres Thursday morning after an emergency detention order was approved, according to NBC Chicago. Police did not clarify if the teacher is still in custody.

It is unclear as of Friday if Carrasquillo-Torres had been fired from St. Stanislaus School, but she's not listed as a teacher on the school's staff directory as of Friday.

Carrasquillo-Torres did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing, NBC Chicago reports.