Indiana high school football player sentenced to 65 years for killing pregnant cheerleader

A 17-year-old Indiana high school football player who pleaded guilty to killing a cheerleader who was pregnant with his baby was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison.
Aaron Trejo, of Mishawaka, east of South Bend, told detectives that he killed Breana Rouhselang in December 2018 because she waited too long to tell him she was pregnant, preventing her from getting an abortion.
Rouhselang, 17, was six months pregnant when she died.
Trejo, who was 16 at the time of the murder, told investigators that he had planned for about a week to kill Rouhselang and their baby. He has been in custody since his arrest in 2018 and was charged with one count of murder and one count of feticide.
A judge sentenced him to 55 years for the murder charge and 10 years for feticide, according to online court records. The sentences will run consecutively.
Court documents reveal that Rouhselang went outside her family home to talk to Trejo and never returned. Her body was later found in a black garbage bag in a dumpster and an autopsy found that she died from multiple stab wounds.
Trejo initially pleaded not guilty to killing Rouhselang but reversed his plea to guilty during an October status hearing.
In addition to being a cheerleader, Rouhselang was a softball player and football team manager.