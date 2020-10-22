Indiana high school student was listed as 'Black guy' in yearbook's photo caption

An investigation is underway at an Indiana high school after a photo caption in the school's 2020 yearbook listed a student on the boys basketball team as "BLACK GUY" instead of by his name.

Brown County High School in Nashville, Ind. Google Maps

After images of the photo in the Brown County High School yearbook were posted to social media Monday, the superintendent apologized that evening in aFacebook Live video.

"I released a statement earlier today that indicated that the 2020 Brown County High School yearbook is unfortunately ... it has been brought to our attention that that yearbook has a truly incomprehensible statement included in it," Brown County Schools superintendent Laura Hammack said, adding that officials were "trying to better understand what that situation is all about."

Hammack did not immediately return a request for an interview Thursday.

In the Facebook video, she said that she did not know all of the details of how this happened and that an investigation had been launched. Hammand said that officials spent the day with the student and his family to ensure they understand "this awful situation" will be fixed.

"This is a clear violation of our nondiscrimination policy,” Hammack said.

The student has not been publicly identified. He appears to be the only Black player in the team photo.

The matter is not "inconsequential," Hammack said. "And that means that consequences will need to be deployed."

To rectify the situation, officials are considering republishing new yearbooks and having the school district foot the expense.

"This yearbook fundamentally needs to be fixed," Hammack said.

She she said that she has heard from some 2020 graduates who are "sickened by this" and that she "couldn't agree more."

Hammack said she wanted the community "to understand that this is fundamentally a situation that we are taking as the only priority" and "we're working very hard to make sure that we can move forward."

Brown County High School is a public school in Nashville, roughly 50 miles south of Indianapolis. There were 577 students enrolled in the 2019-2020 school year. The majority of the student body — 92.2 percent — was white, according to state data. There were no Black students enrolled in the school last year, data shows.

Hammack said she was "very much devastated for the family that needs to go through this" and "heartbroken" for the community.

"As an educator, my only response that I know to do is to dig in, to learn more and to use resources to be able to advance our understanding and awareness so that we can do the same for our students," Hammack said. "And we are committed to that."