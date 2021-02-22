Indiana inmate accused of attacking guards, fatally stabbing one

An inmate was accused Sunday of fatally stabbing a corrections officer and injuring a second at a prison in Indiana, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 2:40 pm local time at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, about 34 miles west of South Bend, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Ind. John Luke / The Times via AP file

Both officers were taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City where one officer was pronounced dead on arrival, according to police. The second officer was in serious condition, police said. The names and ages of the guards weren't released by authorities.

Tymetri Campbell, 38, who is an inmate at Indiana State Prison, faces several charges, including murder pending investigation, police said. No other details were immediately available.

Campbell is currently serving a 130-year sentence after pleading guilty in connection to a 2002 shooting that left three people dead, WISH-TV reported.

He sought to overturn his conviction in a 2007 appeal, apologizing for “being there at the time” of the deaths and said he “didn’t actually kill anyone,” according to the station. A judge rejected the appeal, saying that Campbell’s statement did “not acknowledge responsibility,” the station reported.

Indiana State Prison is a maximum-security facility that houses about 2,300 inmates, according to its website.