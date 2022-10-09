Indiana Mayor admits to drinking and driving after being involved in a car crash

Fort Wayne, Indiana Mayor Tom Henry admitted to drinking and driving after he was involved in a car accident Saturday night, according to a statement from his office.

“Mayor Tom Henry was involved in a motor vehicle crash late Saturday," a spokesperson for him, John Perlich, said in a statement to NBC News. "Upon arrival, officers determined that the Mayor appeared to be impaired. After tests were conducted, that was confirmed.”

Fort Wayne mayor Tom Henry. City of Fort Wayne

Henry apologized in a tweet Sunday morning, taking full responsibility for his actions.

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function," he said. "I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”

It's unclear as of Sunday if Henry was arrested and what charges he faces.

The Fort Wayne Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.