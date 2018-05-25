Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A student at an Indiana middle school was taken into custody Friday after one of his classmates and a teacher were wounded by gunfire, local officials said.

The suspected shooter is a male Noblesville West Middle School student, said Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt. Police did not release the suspect's name.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

The victims were taken to local hospitals, Indiana State Police Capt. Dave Bursten said. Their conditions were not known, but their families have been notified, he said.

"This is surreal," Chad Lancaster, who has an eighth-grade daughter and sixth-grade son at the middle school, told the Indianapolis Star. "This happens in high school, not here."

Meanwhile, nearby Noblesville High School was also placed on lockdown after police received what Jowitt called a "communicated threat" that they are now investigating.

The shooting, which occurred about 20 miles north of Indianapolis and has more than 1,300 pupils, was reported at 9:06 a.m., Jowitt said.

Police were expected to release more details about the ongoing investigation later Friday at 2 p.m. Both the FBI and ATF were on the scene, Jowitt said.

The latest school shooting happened just a week after 10 people were killed will at Santa Fe High School outside of Houston, Texas. A 17-year-old student has been charged with multiple counts of murder.

This is breaking news story, please check back for updates.