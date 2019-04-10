Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 10, 2019, 6:49 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Human remains found in a pond in Indiana are believed to be of a mother of five who went missing last month on what was supposed to be her first day at a new job, police said.

Police in Crown Point, Indiana, said that Najah Ferrell is likely dead after fishermen found a foot bearing what investigators described as a distinct tattoo that includes what appears to be the name "Najah."

Najah Ferrell Avon Indiana Police Department

Ferrell, 30, was last seen at her home in Avon during the early hours of March 15. She was engaged to be married.

Her mother reported her missing to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department after she did not show up for her first day of work at a Panera Bread restaurant in Indianapolis' northwest side and also failed to pick up her children from school.

The cause and manner of her death remain unknown, authorities said at a news conference Wednesday where they asked for the public's help in solving the case.

The identification of the remains is pending the results of a DNA test, which will be released to the Avon Police Department, Crown Point Police said.

Authorities said earlier in the investigation that they were unable to find anything unusual that may have led to her disappearance.