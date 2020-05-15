Indiana officer who made 'closed casket' remark after police killing is suspended, reassigned

An Indianapolis police detective who was caught on video making a remark about a man fatally shot by another officer needing a "closed casket" has been suspended, authorities said.

The detective, whose name has not been released, was recorded saying: "I think it's going to be a closed casket, homie," referring to Dreasjon Reed, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in the city on May 6 in an encounter that Reed streamed on Facebook Live.

Sean Reed. via Facebook

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's chief, Randal Taylor, who has described the comment as "unacceptable," said Wednesday that the detective received a suspension of numerous days and has been reassigned to another unit, The Indianapolis Star reported. Taylor did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

The officer's remark was recorded on a Facebook Live stream that Reed began during the police chase. The video has been removed from Facebook but was uploaded to other social media and online platforms.

Indianapolis police told the Star that the identities of the officer involved in the shooting and the detective who made the inappropriate comment would not be released due to safety concerns. Both officers are African American as was Reed, according to the newspaper.

A police spokesman previously told NBC News a weapon that does not belong to the officer was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Taylor said Wednesday that detectives are investigating at least 26 threats made against officers following the fatal shootings of Reed and another man, McHale Rose, 19, who was killed by officers at an apartment complex hours later. Police have said both Reed and Rose exchanged gunfire with officers.