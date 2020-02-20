Indiana overpass engulfed in flames after tanker truck overturns

The semi's driver reportedly suffered serious burns after the tanker carrying fuel overturned, sparking a fire that overtook an overpass ramp.
By Doha Madani

An overpass was completely aflame after a semi hauling fuel overturned in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The tanker's driver was pulled out by an unidentified stranger and was being taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. He suffered serious burns from the accident, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

Perrine said that east side lines of both the I-70 and I-465 have been closed off as the Indianapolis Fire Department works to subdue the fire.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

