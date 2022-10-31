Indiana police to make announcement in unsolved 2017 Delphi murders of 2 teenage girls

Indiana police will announce an update Monday morning in the the 2017 murders of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, a case that has puzzled the community and online crime sleuths for years.

Indiana State Police, Carroll County officials and the U.S. Marshals will speak at a press conference slated for 10 a.m. ET.

Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14, vanished while hiking in their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, in February 2017.

Liberty German and Abigail Williams. via NBC5 Chicago

They were dropped off at an abandoned rail bridge on Feb. 13, 2017 to walk around and hang out, according to police. But when it was time to be picked up from the area, they never showed.

Their bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017 in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, a half mile upstream from the bridge.

For years police worked to find the girls’ killer and previously said the assailant may have had close connections to Delphi, a city of about 3,000 people.

Police previously released two sketches of a suspect.

They also released grainy photos of a person walking on an old railroad bridge the girls visited on their hiking trip with audio of a male saying, “Down the hill” taken from Liberty’s cellphone.

The photo appeared to depict a white male wearing blue jeans, a blue coat/jacket, and a hoodie, who police said was believed to be a suspect in the homicides.