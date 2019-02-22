Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 22, 2019, 3:00 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

Indiana authorities are investigating a shooting of an off-duty state trooper after detaining the officer's son on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Indiana State Police Trooper Matt Makowski was at home in Granger on Thursday night when he was shot shortly after 11 p.m., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Indiana State Trooper Matt Makowski. Indiana State Police

He suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition, according to the prosecutor's office.

Makowski's son remains in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center. Authorities would not release the son's name, age or whether he is the suspected shooter.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.