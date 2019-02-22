Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 22, 2019, 3:00 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 22, 2019, 4:07 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

Indiana authorities are investigating a shooting of an off-duty state trooper after detaining the officer's 11-year-old son on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Indiana State Police Trooper Matt Makowski, 46, was at home in Granger on Thursday night when he was shot shortly after 11 p.m., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Indiana State Trooper Matt Makowski. Indiana State Police

He suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition, according to the prosecutor's office.

Makowski is a 19-year veteran on the force, according to Captain Dave Bursten, chief public information officer for the Indiana State Police.

"We are all concerned for his welfare and are just hoping and praying for his recovery," Bursten said.

Makowski's son remains in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center. Authorities would not release the son's name, age or whether he is the suspected shooter.