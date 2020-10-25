Indiana student, 20, killed by stray bullet while visiting New York City

A college student from Indiana was killed while visiting New York City on Saturday when he was struck by a stray bullet, according to his family and the NYPD.

Ethan Williams, 20, was found around 2:30 a.m. in Brooklyn with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to NBC News affiliate WTHR.

He later died at Wyckoff Medical Center in the Bushwick neighborhood.

Ethan Williams. Courtesy Williams family

His family said in a statement to WTHR that Williams was "struck by a stray bullet and killed."New York City Police Department officials say Williams was likely not the intended target of the gunfire, according to NBC New York.

No arrests have been made and the police are continuing to investigate Williams' death.

Williams' family described the Indiana University sophomore's trip to New York City as a "dream" he had ever since seeing a Spider-Man movie as a child.

"Ethan ... loved people, particularly those who were marginalized or hurting. If he had the opportunity to say something to the shooter, we know that he would invite him for a cup of coffee and ask to hear their story. He would forgive without delay," Williams' family said in the statement.

The family urged those with information to contact the NYPD, adding they would be making no further statement at this time.