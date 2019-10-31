Breaking News Emails
An Indiana woman was found dead Wednesday night with an 8-foot python around her neck in a residence that authorities are describing as a "reptile home."
The woman, identified by Indiana State Police as Laura Hurst, 36, was found at 8:51 p.m. at the home in Oxford, Indiana, Sgt. Kim Riley told NBC News.
Medics attempted life-saving measures on Hurst, of Battle Ground, but were unsuccessful, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
About 20 of the 140 caged snakes in the home, which Hurst visited twice a week, belonged to her, the statement said.
Riley said that no one lived at the residence.
"She was apparently there checking on her snakes," he said. "For whatever reason, she apparently got the snake out and she was doing what people do with snakes."
The individual who found the woman did not want to be identified, but was able to remove the snake from her neck, according to Riley.
An autopsy will be performed Friday to determine the exact cause of death.