Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting was 'preventable,' families of victims say in negligence lawsuit

The families of five people killed in an April 2021 mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility by a former employee are suing the shipping giant and its security contractor, saying the rampage was "preventable."

The suit filed Monday alleges FedEx and its subsidiaries are guilty of negligence as well as failure to properly secure the premises, failure to warn employees of the active shooter, failure to provide adequate security and failure to adequately hire, train and supervise staff.

An attorney for the families, Dan Chamberlain, said at a press conference Monday the shooting was "not only preventable, but these types of situations cannot continue in the United States, let alone the state of Indiana."

Filed by families of victims Amarjeet Johal, Amarjit Sekhon, Jasvinder Kaur, John Weisert and Karlie Smith, the suit alleges that FedEx and Securitas Security Services were well aware of the threat of mass shootings at facilities like the 8951 Mirabel Road FedEx Ground facility, near Indianapolis International Airport.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis and seeks unspecified damages.

In a statement to NBC News on Monday, FedEx said, “We are aware of the lawsuits and are reviewing the allegations in this claim.”

“We continue to mourn the loss of our team members in the senseless tragedy that occurred nearly one year ago.”

Securitas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prior shootings at FedEx facilities in 2011 in Bedford Park, Illinois, and in 2014 in Kennesaw, Georgia, demonstrated the threat posed by shooters, their suit alleges, but the security firm and FedEx did not do enough to stop the April 2021 Indianapolis attack that left eight employees dead and injured at least four.

The suit says that "active shooter events have become a common cause of occupational fatalities in recent years" and alleges that companies like FedEx "need to adequately prepare for and provide adequate security to minimize exposure to such events."

The suit alleges that early during the incident on April 15, 2021, the shooter "began banging on a door and causing a disturbance" and was displaying "warning signs of a potentially dangerous individual and a possible volatile individual," and that Securitas employees then failed to "observe or in any way monitor" him while he left the facility entrance, retrieved his gun and began to open fire in the parking lot.

All five of the victims whose estates are a part of Monday’s suit died in the parking lot.

In the Monday press conference, Gary Johal said his late mother, 66-year-old victim Amarjeet Johal, was “the most selfless person you could ever meet.”

Matt Alexander, whose 19-year-old daughter Karlie Smith died in the shooting, said the shooting was “extremely traumatic” for his family and said “nobody should have to bury a child.” He said justice for him means “the prevention of this happening at a future date at a future facility, whether it’s FedEx or not."

Brandon Scott Hole, the 19-year-old gunman who died by suicide shortly after the Indianapolis shooting, had a history of troubling behavior.

In March 2020, Hole's family asked law enforcement to intervene after the shooter legally purchased a gun and expressed a desire for "suicide by cop," Reuters reported.

Indianapolis police seized Hole's gun and their incident report said the shooter told his mother: "I am going to point this unloaded gun at the police and they will shoot me."

Hole worked at the Indianapolis FedEx facility from August to October 2020, where the lawsuit says he displayed "emotional and mental instability on multiple instances that would cause an ordinary, reasonable person or employer to believe that Hole was potentially violent and/or dangerous to himself and others."

"Defendants FedEx, FedEx Ground, FedEx Express and Securitas knew or should have known of Hole’s potentially violent and dangerous propensities, which were reasonably likely to result in injuries to himself and others,” the lawsuit said.

Although four of the victims were members of the local Sikh community, and amid allegations Hole browsed white supremacist websites, the FBI in July announced they did not believe he was motivated by racial bias.

At the time, the April 2021 shooting was the deadliest workplace slaying since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when in February 2020 an employee opened fire and killed five at Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee.