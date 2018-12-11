Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

An Indianapolis man is dead after trying to rescue his dog from an icy pond, fire officials said Monday.

Indianapolis Fire Department divers tried to rescue the man from the pond outside of his apartment building after witnesses said he had followed after his dog who had run into the pond.

The dog emerged from the water on his own and survived, but the man did not, according to a tweet from the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The man has not been identified.