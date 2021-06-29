Industrial fire of hazardous materials forces evacuations near Chicago

A large fire at an industrial site containing hazardous materials forced evacuations around a Chicago exurb on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Residents on several blocks near 900 Benton St. in Morris, Illinois, were told to "evacuate your residence now!" by the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency shortly after 12:30 CDT, the county said in a statement.

Initial reports said the site contained lithium batteries but officials would only confirm there were "hazardous materials" in the building, NBC Chicago reported.

The fire is about 60 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

