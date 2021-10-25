Infant in critical condition, 2 others injured in Georgia house explosion

A home explosion in coastal Georgia on Monday critically injured an infant and seriously injured two others, according to local officials.

Chatham Emergency Services Chief Chuck Kearns said that dispatch received a report after 7:07 a.m. Monday about a "shed fire" in the unincorporated community of Pin Point, about 11 miles south of Savannah.

Firefighters arrived and found a "fully involved structure fire" and multiple casualties and immediately called ambulances, Kearns said.

A 4-month-old infant suffered critical injuries, and a 45-year old woman and 14-year-old boy received serious injuries. All were transferred by ambulance and helicopter to an Augusta burn center, where they remain, Kearns said.

Investigators do not believe the cause of the fire or explosion was arson.

"It's very clear to me, it's obviously some kind of an explosion, but we don't know the cause, because three walls of the house were blown out," Kearns said. "That doesn't happen without an explosion with a single-story concrete block structure."

Kearns said a "very old" 250-gallon propane tank outside the home was intact and had not exploded.