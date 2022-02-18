Inflation IRL: Five things that are more expensive this winter

Patrick De Haan, the head of U.S. petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the higher prices are a symptom of supply chain woes’ troubling the economy. Many oil companies cut back on production in 2020 when oil prices plummeted as countries began instituting stay-at-home policies and people around the world drove less.

“Almost every producer cut noticeably,” De Haan said. “OPEC cut production by a third. The U.S. cut production by a third. Nobody really thought twice about it until vaccines gave an opportunity to reopen the economy.”

De Haan said those reopenings — both in the U.S. and around the world — have caused a knot in the supply chain: More people are looking for fuel just as oil companies are producing less of it.

This demand imbalance could last. De Haan said it would be anywhere from six to 18 months before prices stabilize. And the market could be thrown into further disarray if Russia reacts to any potential economic sanctions by decreasing oil production or if another Covid variant appears.

“It’s all one system,” De Haan said. “It’s a global commodity. What happens in any country can have an effect.”

Used cars

While the used car market used to be the place to find discounted vehicles, that’s not the current reality. According to the online car marketplace CarGurus, the price of a used car has increased by almost 50 percent since June 2020.