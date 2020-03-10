InfoWars host Alex Jones charged with a DWI in Texas

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was charged with driving while intoxicated in Texas early Tuesday morning.
Jones was booked on the charge at 12:37 a.m. local time, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. He was later released on a $3,000 recognizance bond.
An attorney for Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
Jones is the personality behind InfoWars, a radio, website and internet empire that has been widely criticized for pushing conspiracy theories alongside medically dubious dietary supplements and supplies for people preparing for doomsday.
The host was ordered to pay $100,000 by a judge in December for promoting falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. Jones was sued for defamation by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 people killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, attack.