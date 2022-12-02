Infowars host Alex Jones files for bankruptcy, court records show

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, on the hook for more than $1 billion because of lies he spread about the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, has filed for bankruptcy, court documents showed Friday.

In seeking Chapter 11 protection, the Infowars host filed boilerplate bankruptcy documents in Texas, claiming he was worth $1 million to $10 million and had debts of $1 billion to $10 billion.

The filing comes weeks after a Connecticut jury ordered him to pay $965 million to the families of eight Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack for the suffering he caused them by spreading lies on his platforms about the mass shooting.

Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis later imposed punitive damages of $473 million for promoting those false conspiracy theories about Sandy Hook, bringing the bill to a staggering $1.44 billion.

