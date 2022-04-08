IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Injured LeBron James done for season, eliminated Lakers announce

The superstar was injured on March 27 and with Lakers out of playoff contention, the team said he won't play in final few games.
Image: New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the closing seconds of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on April 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif.Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
By David K. Li

Injured Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will not play for the rest of this nearly completed season, now that his team has been eliminated from playoff contention, the club said Friday.

"LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery," according to a Lakers statement.

The Lakers are in 11th place in the Western Conference at 31-49 and have been mathematically eliminated from making the playoffs.

They have two games left this season, at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and at the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Lakers have been one of the NBA's biggest disappointments this season having just won the championship in 2020.



