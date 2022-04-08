Injured LeBron James done for season, eliminated Lakers announce

Injured Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will not play for the rest of this nearly completed season, now that his team has been eliminated from playoff contention, the club said Friday.

"LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery," according to a Lakers statement.

The Lakers are in 11th place in the Western Conference at 31-49 and have been mathematically eliminated from making the playoffs.

They have two games left this season, at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and at the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Lakers have been one of the NBA's biggest disappointments this season having just won the championship in 2020.