'Ink Master' artist Daniel Silva arrested after deadly crash in Los Angeles

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A tattoo artist who has been featured on the television reality show "Ink Master" has been arrested in connection with the crash of a high-end sports car that killed his passenger, police said.

Daniel Silva has been arrested in connection with the crash of a high-end sports car Sunday that killed his passenger, police said. Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for Paramount Network file

Daniel Joseph Silva was arrested on a murder charge in the Sunday night crash of a 2020 McLaren 600LT, which was speeding before it crashed into a stop sign and tree, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The crash killed a 25-year-old passenger, who police had not publicly identified.

TMZ first reported Monday that Silva was expected to be charged.

The LAPD statement characterized the crash as a DUI fatal traffic collision, but the statement announcing the arrest doesn't detail allegations of alcohol.

Police said the driver of the Maclaran got out after the crash and "attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid."

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and the vehicle ran off the road about 9:40 p.m., police said in a statment. The crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Silva was in custody Monday night in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to online jail records.

It did not appear a criminal case associated with Silva was yet listed in online court records, and it was not clear if he had an attorney in the case who could speak on his behalf Monday night. An email to an account that appears associated with Silva was not immediately returned.