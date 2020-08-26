'Ink Master' artist gets jail time in crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Daniel Silva, a tattoo artist who has been featured on the television reality show "Ink Master," was sentenced to 364 days in jail for a fatal car crash in May that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced the charges Tuesday. The sentencing includes five years of formal probation, 250 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of four years, which may be imposed if Silva violates his probation, according to a press release.

The district attorney's office said Silva, 27, was driving his McLaren sports car when he crashed into a tree in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village on May 10, killing La Barrie, who was his passenger.

Police previously said that Silva was speeding at the time of the crash and tried to leave the scene but was stopped by bystanders.

Silva was initially charged with second-degree murder. In July, he pleaded no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. His attorney, Mike Cavalluzzi, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

In a statement last month, Cavalluzzi said that his client was still struggling "with the loss of his dear friend."

"Our thoughts remain primarily with Corey’s family right now," Cavalluzzi said. "Daniel will dedicate his life to honoring Corey In any way that he can and ensuring that his memory lives on. He is heartbroken, especially for Corey’s Mom and Dad and his brother and sister."

La Barrie, 25, had hundreds of thousands of subscribers on his YouTube and Instagram. In his last YouTube video, posted May 9, he said the next day was his birthday.

Silva appeared in season 10 of the Paramount Network reality show “Ink Master."