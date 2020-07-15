'Ink Master' contestant pleads no contest in killing of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A tattoo artist and former contestant on the reality show “Ink Master” pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge in the May killing of YouTube personality Corey La Barrie, authorities said Wednesday.

Daniel Silva, 27, entered the plea Tuesday and faces a maximum of four years in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities have said that Silva was speeding in his 2020 McLaren 600LT sports car before it crashed into a stop sign and a tree in North Hollywood on May 10, killing La Barrie, who was his passenger.

Silva, who authorities said tried to leave the scene but was stopped by bystanders, was initially charged with second-degree murder.

His lawyer, Mike Cavalluzzi, said Wednesday that Silva "continues to struggle with the loss of his dear friend."

"Our thoughts remain primarily with Corey’s family right now," Cavalluzzi said. "Daniel will dedicate his life to honoring Corey In any way that he can and ensuring that his memory lives on. He is heartbroken, especially for Corey’s Mom and Dad and his brother and sister."

La Barrie, 25, had hundreds of thousands of subscribers on YouTube. In his last video, posted May 9, he said the next day was his birthday.

Silva appeared in season 10 of the Paramount Network reality show “Ink Master.”