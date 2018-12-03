Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A manhunt is underway in Oklahoma for an inmate who fled from a county jail by posing as his cellmate and then posting bond, authorities said.

Patrick M. Walker who is serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder, escaped from the Payne County jail in Stillwater on Thursday night by impersonating another prisoner named Charles Pendarvis whom he “closely resembled” and then had someone post bond for Pendarvis, authorities said.

Court documents show that when the bondsperson arrived and staff at the jail called for Pendarvis, Walker pretended to be him, NBC-affiliate WMPI reports.

Walker, 34, allegedly came up with the plan when he was transferred to the jail for a court hearing, according to the outlet.

CORRECTED AGE: An inmate serving a life-sentence for 1st-degree murder escaped Thursday night from the Payne County Jail. Patrick Walker, 34, is black, 5-feet 7-inches tall, & weighs about 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Call 911 if you see him. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/RnwBVWwlWN — Oklahoma DOC (@OklaDOC) November 30, 2018

Pendarvis did not willingly participate in the scheme, Matt Elliott, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, told NBC News. “Mr. Walker threatened him into giving up his ID.”

Walker, also known as “Notty Walker,” is believed to still be using his cellmate’s name since his escape.

“He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you see someone who may be Walker, call 911 immediately - do not approach him,” the department said in a press release.

Walker is described as 5-feet-7 and is approximately 174 pounds. Authorities said he has a large scar near his jawline on the left side of his face.

According to jail records, he was convicted of a life sentence in 2003.