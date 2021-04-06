Inmate fatally stabs Georgia sheriff's deputy, officials say

A sheriff's deputy was killed after authorities said an inmate stabbed him early Tuesday morning inside a Georgia jail.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Wilson Knight, 30, was stabbed to death while moving the inmate inside the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center in Macon, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Deputy Jerome Michael Williams, 32, was injured during the altercation. It was not immediately clear, however, if he was stabbed.

Knight and Williams were working in the corrections division when Albert Dewitt Booze, 22, was moved from one cell block to another for disciplinary reasons, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Just before 2:30 a.m., Booze was moved to suicide watch after he made comments that he wanted to hurt himself, according to the agency.

The Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Marissa Russell / 41NBC

While several deputies brought Booze to an observation cell, "a fight between Booze and deputies took place" and "Booze was able to obtain a knife from one of the deputies" and attack Knight and Williams, the sheriff's office said in the statement.

Both deputies were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where Knight was pronounced dead just after 3:45 a.m., officials said. Williams was treated and released.

Knight had worked with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since 2018, and Williams since November 2020, the sheriff's office said.

Once a criminal investigation is completed by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it will be turned over to Macon County District Attorney Anita Howard.