A 62-year-old woman returning from a doctor's appointment with her husband and making dinner plans was killed in her SUV on Tuesday by a shooter who may have been aiming at someone else, authorities in Houston said.
Saron James and husband Cleveland James were traveling in their white Isuzu Rodeo when she was shot in the head at about 6:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's deputies said.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the husband said he and his wife were coming home from a doctor's appointment and chatting about dinner.
"They were almost home," Gonzalez told reporters on Tuesday night. "Everyday life, just talking about what they were going to have for dinner and the next thing you know ... These are innocent people that are just out there living life."
The husband told investigators he thought he heard fireworks before seeing his wife had been shot.
Deputies are looking for a white Audi, which might have been carrying the killer and two others. It's not believed Saron and Cleveland James were the targets.
"We believe the couple was complete innocent bystanders, maybe they just got caught in the middle of gunfire," Gonzales said. "We really don't know. We're trying to piece everything together."