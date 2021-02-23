'Insensitive' George Floyd reference in dance invite prompts investigation at Nevada school

A Nevada high school said it is investigating after a student was pictured with an offensive reference to George Floyd's death in an invitation to a dance.

In the picture, a female student poses on a field holding a poster that reads, “If you went to SADIES w/me it would take my BREATH away!” A drawing of Floyd is at the bottom of the poster next to his name.

It is not clear where and when the photo was taken, but it prompted a joint response from Foothill High School and the Clark County School District.

"Foothill High School and CCSD are aware of the matter and are currently investigating," school administrators said in a statement. "Foothill and CCSD will not tolerate racially insensitive behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact the school culture of our students."

The school district released a similar statement on Facebook, saying officials could not comment on individual matters involving students but the incident "is being addressed."

The principal of Foothill High School, which is located about 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas in the city of Henderson, did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Foothill High School in Henderson, Nev. Google Maps

Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after then-Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Video showed Floyd on the ground repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin and three other officers involved were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and charged in connection to Floyd's death.

The incident at Foothill High School comes a week after the Los Angeles Police Department said it was launching an internal investigation after officers were reported to have shared a Valentine's Day picture of Floyd with the caption "You take my breath away."

The department said it was looking into whether the image was created by a police employee.

"At this point the Department has not identified any actual postings in the workplace or identified that it was in fact our department employee who created the image. We have raised the apparent existence of the image and directed commands to survey the worksites for it," the LAPD wrote in a Feb. 13 tweet.

"If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present. The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior."