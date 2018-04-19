Inspector general recommends criminal investigation of Andrew McCabe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe 26 hours before he was to retire, concluding that he approved an "unauthorized disclosure to the news media" and, when asked about it, "lacked candor, including under oath, on multiple occasions."

McCabe's lawyer had no comment Thursday, but has said repeatedly that McCabe had full authority to authorize the release of information to the reporter, never misled investigators, and corrected the record about his answers.

The inspector general's report concluded that McCabe authorized two FBI officials to tell a reporter from The Wall Street Journal that, contrary to what the reporter claimed to have heard, the FBI was not trying to delay an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

The question arose because when McCabe's wife ran as a Democrat for the Virginia Senate in 2015, her campaign received a contribution from a political action committee controlled by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close Clinton friend.

The report said McCabe authorized the release of the information to protect his own image, not to enhance public understanding of the FBI's work. When asked about the leak, the report said, McCabe repeatedly denied being the source. Among those he misled, the inspector general said, was James Comey, who was the FBI director, and his boss, at the time.

In an appearance this week on "The View," Comey said, "I still believe Andrew McCabe is a good person, but the inspector general found that he lied, and there's severe consequences in the Justice Department for lying — as there should be throughout the government."

The inspector general's referral of the case to the Justice Department for possible prosecution does not mean that McCabe will be charged.